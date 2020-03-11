JDU Announces Names Of Speaker Harivansh Singh & Ramnath Thakur For Rajya Sabha Election

JDU has announced the names of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh and Great Socialist leader late Karpoori Thakur's son Ramnath Thakur as candidates for Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Bihar to be held on March 26.

Harivansh also has the backing of PM Modi and Amit Shah

Harivansh Singh, who is the former Editor of Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar, was first sent to Rajya Sabha by Nitish Kumar in 2014. He was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha as an NDA nominee. Harivansh Singh also had the backing of PM Modi and Amit Shah. JDU did not want to lose the prestigious post of Deputy Chairman, hence renominated Singh for the second term.

With an eye on the EBC vote bank, Ramnath Thakur, son of the eminent socialist leader from Bihar Karpoori Thakur, has been given a second term. Bihar state JDU President Bashistha Narain Singh announced the candidature of both Harivansh Singh and Ramnath Thakur at a media briefing in Patna.

Bashistha Narain Singh said, "The core committee of the JDU under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, has decided to renominate both Harivansh Singh and Ramnath Thakur as candidates for Rajya Sabha elections ."

'I express my gratitude towards Nitish Kumar Ji and JDU party'

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh while speaking to Republic TV said, "I express my gratitude towards Nitish Kumar Ji and the JDU party for responding faith in me once again. I shall discharge my duties as a JDU MP for the betterment of Bihar and also the responsibilities entrusted upon me as Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha ."

Harivansh Singh has also served as Press Advisor to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar in 1991. Five Rajya Sabha seats will go to the polls from Bihar on March 26. Out of which the JDU and RJD are expected to bag 2 seats each and BJP 1 seat. Earlier JDU had held 3 seats and BJP 2 seats and RJD had no seats. But in the 2015 Vidhan sabha elections RJD bagged 80 seats, henceforth it will comfortably win 2 Rajya Sabha Seats.

