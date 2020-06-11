For Lalu Prasad's 73rd Birthday, JDU Poster Lists '73 Properties He Acquired Via Politics'

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 73rd birthday by putting up posters accusing the latter of corruption and misappropriation of property. JD(U) in its posted listed 73 properties acquired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family using political influence in Patna. The poster read, "The list of properties acquired by political muscle power is still being compiled."

Meanwhile, RJD leaders had put up posters to wish Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday. The party president celebrates his 73rd birthday on Thursday.

The Bihar Poster war in the state was on a halt for a while but now it has resumed with a new vigour ahead of the polls. The poster war between JD(U) and RJD is going on since last year in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar which are expected to be held later this year.

Bihar: Poster put up by RJD leaders, wishing Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday, & another poster put by JD(U), claiming to be a list of 73 properties acquired by him & his family using political influence, seen side-by-side in Patna.



Lalu Yadav celebrates his 73rd birthday today pic.twitter.com/ZubYV5jzyx — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on whether the NDA can retain the electorally significant state. While Nitish Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition party has lost the lusture it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for development of Bihar.

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

