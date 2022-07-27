JDU Avers 'No Guarantee We Will Ally With BJP For LS & Assembly Polls'; Sparks Buzz

In a statement that is likely to exacerbate the divide in the ruling coalition in Bihar, JDU parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha refused to guarantee that his party will ally with BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and 2025 Assembly polls. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Kushwaha asserted that he cannot predict the future thereby leaving the door open for a possible alliance with RJD. He also defended Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's absence from President Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in ceremony citing that it was a "formality".

JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha remarked, "Who can give a guarantee for the future? But there is no problem now. We are together. We can't say what will happen after 25 or 50 years. We can only talk about the situation at present."

"The President's election is over. The oath-taking ceremony is a formality. If the CM and someone else are not going, it is not worth pondering on. It is normal. He is not going as he might have a lot of work," he added.

JDU-BJP rift

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat.

As BJP won more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election, it was perceived that JDU's clout in the alliance diminished. The first sign of the BJP's assertion came to the fore when two of its 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. In the past few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including caste-based census, NDA leadership in Bihar, liquor ban, and the law and order situation.

The rumours mills went abuzz after Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal indicated that his party could rethink its strategy of projecting Kumar as the CM face of NDA in the 2025 Assembly election. Moreover, the Bihar CM's presence at the Iftar party at Rabri Devi's residence in April was seen as a signal that he is open to exploring a future outside the NDA fold. Even as the RJD top brass was raided on May 20, JDU leaders refrained from slamming Lalu Prasad Yadav or his family members. Moreover, it demanded a review of the Agnipath scheme announced in June.