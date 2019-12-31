JDU-BJP In Seat-sharing War-of-words, Nitish Kumar Enters Fray And Issue Message For All

Even as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and JDU Vice President had a war-of-words on Twitter over the seat-sharing for Bihar assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday has said that everything is fine. While the CM has not given a clear answer, when asked, he said that there is no problem and 'everything is fine'. However, he did not respond to the possible formula over seat-sharing within the NDA and on who would take the final decision.

Seat sharing tussle within NDA?

A war-of-words has broken out within the NDA in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections scheduled next year. Soon after Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi criticised JD(U) Vice President and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for his statement on seat-sharing, Kishor has given a befitting response. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Kishor has said Sushil Modi was made the Deputy CM even after BJP lost the election. Therefore, he added, in what sounded like a sarcastic tone, that it is good to hear about politics and ideology from him.

The BJP-JDU war-of-words has been triggered after Kishor in an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network had said that JD(U) is a bigger party and will contest on more seats than the BJP. Slamming his statement, Deputy CM Modi, taking to Twitter said that there has been no decision on the seat-sharing as of now. He had added that both parties will decide on the correct time. He had slammed Kishor, saying that he is trying to benefit the opposition by speaking against the alliance and by not following the terms and conditions of the alliance.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

With a total of 243 seats in Bihar assembly, the state goes to polls next year. While the ruling alliance of JD(U) and BJP are reportedly having internal tussles, the Opposition alliance - the Mahagathbandhan appears to be directionless after the massive poll drubbing in the general elections 2019. Lalu Yadav's party failed to open its account in the general elections and Nitish Kumar is facing anti-incumbency.

Currently, the JD(U) holds 69 seats while the BJP holds 54 seats in the assembly. The Opposition consisting of RJD, Congress and others, hold 105 seats. The JD(U)-led NDA alliance trounced the Mahagathbandhan in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. While the NDA won 39 of the 40 seats, RJD won one seat and the Congress failed to win a single seat.

