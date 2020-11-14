JD(U) Blames Paswan For Not Emerging As Single-largest Party, Demands LJP's Exit From NDA

The rumblings within the NDA came to the fore on Saturday as JD(U) called upon BJP to expel Chirag Paswan-led LJP out of the ruling alliance. According to JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan, his party could easily have become the single largest party if LJP has not fielded candidates against them. He contended that LJP divided pro-NDA votes resulting in the victory of the Mahagatbandhan in many constituencies.

Moreover, Ranjan accused the Jamui MP and LJP of hobnobbing with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier on Thursday, JD(U) president Nitish Kumar had initially alleged that JD(U)'s votes were deliberately divided in the Bihar Assembly election. Noting that his party was analysing the poll results, he maintained that JD(U) ran a campaign for NDA's victory. In a veiled dig at BJP, he stressed that candidates were specifically propped up in the constituencies where the JD(U) fielded candidates to thwart their victory. In the polls, BJP won in 74 seats as against that of JD(U) which could secure a victory in only 43 seats.

JD(U) could have easily become the single largest party if Chirag had not fielded candidates against us to divide the pro-NDA votes. It helped maha gathbandhan to win many constituencies.

We expect the BJP to expel LJP from the NDA alliance for working against the NDA @Jduonline — Rajiv Ranjan Prasad (@RajivRanjanJDU) November 14, 2020

Speculation about BJP's tacit understanding with LJP

LJP national president Chirag Paswan had been at the forefront of openly opposing Nitish Kumar while lauding PM Modi at the same time. This set rumour mills abuzz about BJP's alleged tacit understanding with LJP to marginalise JD(U) within the alliance. While LJP managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%, a closer look at its performance suggests that it foiled JD(U)'s chances of emerging as the single-largest party.

As per the Election Commission of India data, LJP secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in 32 constituencies. This essentially implies that JD(U)'s chances of potentially winning these seats would have increased manifold if LJP remained a part of the NDA alliance in Bihar. It assumes significance as JD(U) no longer has an upper hand in NDA at the state level.

Meanwhile, the next CM of Bihar will be decided in a joint legislative party meeting of NDA partners scheduled at 12.30 pm on November 15. While making this announcement on Friday, Nitish Kumar refrained from commenting on whether he would continue as the CM for the 6th term. Subsequently, he handed over his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and recommended to dissolve the state Assembly. The JD(U) president was asked to continue as the caretaker CM till the new government is sworn in.

