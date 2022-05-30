Amid rumours of a fallout between RCP Singh and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, JDU chief Lalan Singh defended the denial of a Rajya Sabha ticket to the Union Minister. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Monday, he contended that JDU had given every possible post to RCP Singh who is the Minister for Steel in the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet since July 2021. Explaining the move to nominate ex-MLA Khiru Mahto to the Upper House, Lalan Singh affirmed that this would help the expansion of the party in Jharkhand.

Lalan Singh remarked, "Nobody has been denied a ticket. RCP Singh is a respected member of the party and the party honoured him. The party sent him to the Rajya Sabha for two terms. Apart from this, he was given the party's most important post- the national general secretary. When the CM left the post, he proposed him as the party president and was accepted with consensus. After that, he went as a Minister of JDU in the Union Cabinet."

He added, "This time, the party decided that a party worker who was with us since the formation of the Samata Party should be sent to the Rajya Sabha. We want to expand our party in Jharkhand. That's why the party decided to send him to the Rajya Sabha this time". Weighing in on whether RCP Singh will be replaced by any other JDU leader in the Union Cabinet, the Lok Sabha MP clarified, "The expansion of the Council of Ministers and its timing is the prerogative of the PM. As of today, this is an imaginary question. When the time comes, the party leaders will decide what is to be done".

Hinting that JDU might press for proportional representation in the Union Cabinet, Singh added, "In 2020, the CM had raised this question in his capacity as the party president. He demanded that proportional and not symbolic representation should be there". In 2019, JDU refused to join the Union Council of Ministers after it was reportedly offered a solitary Ministry. As per reports, JDU had demanded 4-5 berths in the Union Council of Ministers as Nitish Kumar's party has 16 seats in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha polls

A total of 57 RS seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Maharashtra, 5 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Gopal Narayan Singh and Satish Chandra Dubey, Misa Bharti of RJD and JDU's RCP Singh. The election will also take place to fill the vacancy created by Sharad Yadav's resignation from the Upper House with effect from December 4, 2017. Based on their current strength in the Assembly, BJP and RJD are confident of winning two seats each whereas JDU is poised to win one seat.

As far as BJP is concerned, it has renominated Dubey and fielded Shambhu Sharan Patel for the second seat. On the other hand, RJD has reposed faith in Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmad. As JDU has decided to back its Jharkhand unit chief Khiru Mahto, RCP Singh has to get elected to either House of Parliament by January 2023 to retain his position in the Union Cabinet.