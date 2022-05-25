In a freewheeling conversation with Republic TV, JDU president Lalan Singh threw light on his party's relationship with BJP and the perception of growing bonhomie between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. To begin with, he downplayed differences with BJP over the demand for a caste-based census citing that the JP Nadda-led party had backed it in Bihar. In an indication that JDU isn't ruling out a tie-up with RJD again, Singh refused to speak against Lalu Prasad Yadav in light of the recent CBI raids.

JDU chief Lalan Singh remarked, "As far as BJP is concerned, this proposal (caste-based census) was passed in the Bihar Assembly with consensus. At that time, BJP had supported it. BJP was a part of the delegation led by Nitish Kumar to the PM. So, how can we decide who is in favour and who is against it? Our perception is that all parties in Bihar agree on this."

Questioning the CBI over the raids at the premises linked to the RJD supremo, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti, he opined, "Those who have raided can reveal why they conducted the raids. How do we know why they conducted the raids? We are not their spokesperson". Clarifying the notion that JDU snapped ties with RJD on the grounds of corruption, Singh stressed. In 2017, he (Nitish Kumar) hadn't talked about corruption. You are twisting his words. In 2017, the honourable CM said that you (Tejashwi Yadav) should tell me what is right and wrong. He was the person who was raided. We parted ways as he didn't explain".

Reacting to Sushil Modi's allegation that the CBI action was based on Lalan Singh's complaint in 2008, the latter sought an explanation for BJP's inability to take action for 14 years. Weighing in on the current political scenario in Bihar, the Lok Sabha MP said, "How are Nitish and Tejashwi coming close? This is your perception. It has no basis. We are in NDA with full strength".

JDU-BJP rift

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat.

As BJP won more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election, it was perceived that JDU's clout in the alliance diminished. The first sign of the BJP's assertion came to the fore when two of its 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy CMs. In the past few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including caste-based census, NDA leadership in Bihar, liquor ban, and the law and order situation.

The rumours mills went abuzz after Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal indicated that his party could rethink its strategy of projecting Kumar as the CM face of NDA in the 2025 Assembly election. Moreover, Nitish Kumar's presence at the Iftar party at Rabri Devi's residence recently was seen as a signal that he is open to exploring a future outside the NDA fold. Even as the RJD top brass was raided on May 20, JDU called an emergency meeting of its Ministers and senior leaders giving rise to speculation that Nitish Kumar may take a call on the future of the alliance with the BJP.