JD(U) Cites COVID-19 Crisis As Reason For Their Downfall, Slams LJP's 'negative Role'

As the initial trend in the counting of votes for the 243 Bihar assembly seats indicated Mahagathbandhan's lead in the State, Janata Dal (United) senior leader KC Tyagi came out with the reason that the party was losing in Bihar; he stated early trends are only due to the impact of COVID-19. In a setback to the Nitish Kumar government, early Bihar leads showed that the BJP racing ahead of partner JDU. This indicates that Janata Dal-United is dragging down the NDA's numbers.

Tyagi further claimed that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had nothing special in the past one year, to be able to get ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU and allies were to win over 200 seats. In the last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID-19 impact," Tyagi told ANI.

Further slamming the role of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), the senior leader said that the latter's role has no existence in Bihar politics now; he stated, "LJP has played a negative role, it has no existence in Bihar's politics now."

READ: Has Chirag Paswan cost NDA in Bihar? BJP leader responds amid neck-to-neck election battle

Counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts in the State. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

READ: Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: NDA takes lead over MGB in nail-biting contest

NDA marching ahead

Latest trends as per Election Commission of India -

BJP is leading on 68 seats

JDU leading on 50 seats

RJD is leading on 65 seats

Congress is leading on 26 seats

Left parties leading on 17 seats

LJP leading on 3 seats

Vikassheel Insaan Party leading on 7 seats and AIMIM leading on 2 seats

READ: Bihar Elections: Manoj Tiwari confident of NDA's win amid neck-to-neck fight with MGB

READ: Bihar Elections: BJP & JDU leaders confident of NDA win even as early trends give MGB edge