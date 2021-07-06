JD(U) Confirmed To Be A Part Of Union Cabinet 17 Years After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Stint

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha confirmed that his party will be a part of the Union Cabinet. Thus, JD(U) will be represented in the Council of Ministers at the Centre for the first time in 17 years. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar served as the Railways Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government till May 21, 2004. A close ally of BJP for over two decades, it briefly severed the alliance in 2013 over the choice of Narendra Modi as NDA's PM candidate. However, it again joined hands with the saffron party in 2017 after growing disenchantment with Mahagatbandhn ally RJD.

"JD(U) is becoming a part of the Central government. Our leader will take a call on the quantum of representation and who will get which portfolio," the Bihar JD(U) chief added. He also revealed that party president RCP Singh had reached the national capital.

Speculation about the Cabinet expansion had gained traction during the Bihar CM's visit to the national capital in the last week of June. However, he had made it clear that this was the sole prerogative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per sources, party president RCP Singh and Lok Sabha Lalan Singh are expected to be inducted into the Union Cabinet from the JD(U) quota.

Union Cabinet reshuffle

Sources have told Republic TV that the Union Cabinet reshuffle will take place at 10.30 am on Thursday, July 8. In the first official development in this regard, Thaawarchand Gehlot was dropped from the Cabinet and appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and LJP president Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras have been summoned to Delhi which implies that they have a strong chance of being a part of the Modi Cabinet.

The other names in the race for a Ministerial berth include Pritam Munde, Zafar Islam, Locket Chatterjee, etc. Union Ministers such as Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani might be divested of their additional portfolios, sources added. Meanwhile, the crucial meeting which PM Modi is supposed to chair at his residence will now take place at about 10 pm on Tuesday. Senior leaders such as BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are slated to attend this meeting.