JDU Defies BJP On 'Love Jihad'; Says 'no Need For Such Laws That Spread Hatred'

In a massive shift from BJP's view, its Bihar ally JDU has said that there was 'no need for Love-Jihad law' in Bihar. Speaking after the JDU National council on Sunday, JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi said that the atmosphere created by these 'Love Jihad laws' was not good. JDU has also maintained that there is no need for NRC in Bihar. This comment comes amid strained relations between JDU and BJP after 6 of 7 JDU MLAs switched to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 18,732 fresh cases; lowest daily spike in 6 months

JDU: 'No Love-jihad law'

"Using 'Love jihad' an atmosphere of hatred is being created in all corners of the nation. The constitution states that there is total freedom for people to marry anyone they wish - irrespective of caste, region, religion etc. JDU does not like the disruptive and hateful atmosphere being created due to 'Love Jihad' across the nation. There is no place for such laws," said Tyagi.

Incidentally, BJP's Sanjay Paswan on Sunday said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is burdened with a lot of tasks and he should leave the Home portfolio of the state. Paswan said that law and order in the state will be affected if attention is not paid and CM Nitish has many responsibilities on him. As per a Hindi newspaper, Sanjay Paswan has added that Home portfolio should be with BJP. This suggestion may be done as it is the Home department in the various BJP-ruled states which drafted the contentious 'Love Jihad' Laws.

JDU chooses Nitish Kumar's close aide RCP Singh as party chief, amid tiff with ally BJP

The Love-Jihad Laws in states

Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the 'MP Freedom to Religion Bill, 2020' on Saturday, to prevent conversion by marriage and religious conversion by financial 'allurement', fraudulent, and forceful means. The Madhya Pradesh Law, in lines of UP's 'Love Jihad law', too penalises forced conversion with imprisonment of 1-5 years with Rs.15,000 penalty. It too has a special clause for minors, Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe with imprisonment between 3-10 years and the penalty upto Rs.25,000. Both laws do not specifically mention the term 'love jihad' or define it. Apart from these state, Haryana, Karnataka and Assam too is planning to pass such laws. Currently, anti-conversion laws are in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand.

UP's 'Love Jihad' law explained: What is it and how is different from other states' laws

What is 'Love Jihad'?

Love Jihad is a term referring to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls under the pretext of love. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has often claimed that Kerala has 'rampant' love jihad, adding that they (alluding to Muslims) were luring women - not just Hindus, but even Christians and forcefully converting them in Kerala. After investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated that it though it had found a common mentor in some of the Kerala cases in August 2017, there was no evidence of attempted or forced conversion in such cases. Earlier this year, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament that 'love jihad' is not defined under the current laws adding that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

MP cabinet approves Freedom of Religion Bill 2020; min 2-10 years jail term for violators