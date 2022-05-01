JD(U) Demands Discussion In Parliament & Party Forums Over Proposed UCC In Bihar

A day after the Janata Dal (United) stated there was "no need" to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Bihar, party leader KC Tyagi demanded discussion with stakeholders over the proposed law.

"Our party demands discussion with stakeholders on UCC. Proper discussion should also happen in the Parliament, the state assemblies, and party forums," Tyagi told the media.

Earlier on Saturday, Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary stated there was no need for UCC in the state, despite its passionate advocacy by ally BJP.

"Our leader Nitish Kumar has always maintained that there should be peace, mutual respect, and harmony in society. We have been successful in ensuring that. So there seems to be no need why we should have a uniform civil code here," he had said.

Notably, Nitish Kumar has been a BJP ally for nearly three decades however, has had different takes on certain issues. The JD(U) had refused to support the Narendra Modi government on triple talaq and Article 370. Although it supported the CAA, a proposed nationwide NRC was strongly opposed and a resolution was passed against it by the Bihar Assembly.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion and gender. Currently, the religious scriptures govern the personal laws of various communities.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. The BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power, in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto,

'Everybody wants UCC'

Joining the chorus calling for the imposition of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the introduction of the legislation is necessary to give justice to all Muslim women.

While speaking to the media during his visit to New Delhi, CM Sarma said, "Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women. If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought."

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that to implement the Uniform Civil Code, the state government will constitute a committee.