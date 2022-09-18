The political war between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and poll-strategist Prashant Kishor intensified after the latter strongly criticised Janata Dal United's decision to quit NDA and return to the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar. On September 13, as Prashant Kishor met Nitish Kumar there were speculations that he could be in talks with the JD(U) for a reunion. However, the I-PAC co-founder then clarified that he is not joining the JD(U) or any other political party as of now, adding that the meeting took place at the request of former MP Pavan Varma.

"No offer made by Nitish Kumar": JD(U) Attacks Prashant Kishor

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Janata Dal (United) President Lalan Singh refuted Kishor's claim and assured that he was never given any offer from Nitish Kumar to join the party. He stated that Kishor is a businessman who keeps marketing himself and has nothing to do with politics. It is pertinent to mention that the IPAC co-founder, who held the position of party's vice-president, was expelled by Nitish Kumar in 2020 on the allegations of anti-party activity.

"I have said it earlier and now saying it again, Prashant Kishor is not a political person, he is a businessman. He is doing some business in West Bengal, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh for multiple political parties. So in this way, he is involved in a different kind of business in every state. This is why he is a businessman. A merchant in order to sell his business does marketing similarly, Prashant Kishor keeps marketing himself. Nitish Kumar didn't make an offer." JDU President further stated, "Kishor met Nitish in Delhi around Feb and march and expressed his desire to work together and he kept calling. Nitish asked him to talk to party's national president, after which we met and I told him two things-- If you want to work with the party then you have to be within the purview of party discipline. There are multiple views of a different person's within a party, but when the decision is made, it is valid for everyone. If you will agree to this you can work with us. After this, he asked to schedule a meeting with Nitish Kumar".

"Kishor informed the media about his meeting in Patna with the Bihar CM ahead of his arrival. He then told them that Bihar CM will wait and I will not go to the meeting, and we were later informed. Nitish Ji then left as he did not show up," said Lalan Singh.

