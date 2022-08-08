JDU Downplays Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Absence At NITI Aayog Meet Amid Tense Ties With BJP

Amid speculations of an ongoing tussle between the JD(U) and its ally BJP in Bihar, JD(U) MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav on Monday clarified that there is nothing wrong between the two parties and said that speculating trouble in the alliance just because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar didn't attend the NITI Aayog council meeting isn't appropriate. He added that the Bihar CM sent his deputy to the meet as he was unable to attend it.

"To speculate that there's some tussle between JD(U) and BJP just because CM Nitish Kumar didn't attend NITI Aayog meeting isn't appropriate. Many other Chief Ministers also didn't attend the meeting. Nitish Kumar has regularly attended the meetings, but this time Deputy CM of Bihar was sent," JD(U) MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Amid the reports of strained ties between allies JD(U) and BJP, the Congress party on Monday threw its weight behind Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, RJD is also planning to extend its support to JD(U).

JDU-BJP alliance in trouble

In the past few months, BJP and JD(U) have been facing differences in opinion on multiple issues including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation. Recently, after the resignation of former minister and JD(U) leader RCP Singh, the JD(U) alleged that BJP was planning to use Singh like Chirag Paswan to plan the party's downfall.

JD(U) has called a meeting of all its MLAs, MLCs and MPs in Patna at 11 am on August 9 to discuss the caste census issue. Meanwhile, it is indicated that Nitish Kumar has also spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the political situation in the state. Following this, it was speculated that JD(U) is planning to return back to its Mahagatbandhan fold.