JD(U) Evaluates Tejashwi's Tie-up Offer To Chirag Paswan; Claims 'Both Have Same Thinking'

As speculation is rife about an impending alliance between RJD and LJP, JD(U) president RCP Singh took a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan on Sunday. While conceding that the late Ram Vilas Paswan rose from a humble background to gain political power, Singh stated that Yadav and Chirag Paswan had taken on the political mantle owing to their lineage. Reaching out to Paswan for an alliance, Yadav had announced that his party will commemorate the birth anniversary of the former Union Minister on July 5.

Lauding the LJP founder for his fight against caste supremacy, poverty and inequality, he called the Jamui MP to break ties with BJP alleging that the latter had abandoned most of its old allies. He stated, "The real tribute to him (Ram Vilas Paswan) would be carrying forward his values and legacy and that is possible only when Chirag joins this existential fight against Golwalkar's Bunch of Thoughts". This comes amid Chirag Paswan's decision to embark on an "Aashirvaad Yatra" at Hajipur from July 5 onwards. Describing him as a "younger brother", he affirmed that LJP will take a call on the possibility of an alliance closer to the polls.

Ram Vilas Paswan had come to Janpath (Delhi) by village. But Chirag Paswan's politics starts from Janpath. Chirag & Tejashwi have found place in politics because of their families. Both have same thinking: JD(U) national pres RCP Singh on Tejashwi's (alliance) offer to Chirag pic.twitter.com/bzdFiAhugf — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

Chirag Paswan blames JD(U) for LJP split

The trouble within LJP started when Pashupati Kumar Paras and 4 other Lok Sabha MPs—Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, Prince Raj and Chandan Singh—urged Birla to remove Paswan as the Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha on June 13. Thereafter, the Lower House Secretariat formally notified Paras, Kaiser and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively. The rift intensified on June 15 after the Paras camp removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post'.

In response, the Jamui MP sacked the aforesaid MPs, challenged the Speaker's decision and convened a national executive meeting that reposed faith in his leadership. Penning an emotional letter on June 21, Chirag Paswan launched a blistering attack on Nitish Kumar, alleging his role in poaching party leaders. He stressed that LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan had never compromised with Kumar throughout his political career and listed examples to buttress his case.