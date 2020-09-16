'JD(U) Has Decided To Not Contest Elections With Us', Says LJP's Chandan Singh

Amid LJP's strained ties with JD(U), LJP MP Chandan Singh said that his party is fully prepared for state assembly elections. This statement comes weeks after JD-U leader KC Tyagi stated that his party has never formed an alliance with the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar.

LJP' Parliamentary Board Bihar meeting was chaired by party president Chirag Paswan at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Singh said that JD (U) has decided to not contest elections with LJP, adding that it is for BJP to decide who will be the CM face.

"JD (U) has itself decided not to contest elections with us. I am congratulating them. Their top leader KC Tyagi has itself said that LJP is not in coalition Bihar polls. If we are not in a coalition, then I want to say that we are preparing. It is for the BJP to decide who will be CM face," Singh said.

This development comes as JD-U leader KC Tyagi on September 7 had said that his party has never formed an alliance with the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar and that BJP has made it clear that the assembly polls will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

As per sources, LJP which currently has 2 MLAs in the 243-member assembly wants to contest on 143 seats this time. In 2015, LJP had contested 40 seats. Moreover, sources say that if differences with CM Nitish Kumar aren't resolved, LJP might field candidates against JDU in the upcoming polls.

LJP vs JDU before Bihar elections

Chirag Paswan has targeted CM Nitish Kumar a number of times on various issues including alleged COVID mismanagement. JDU on the other hand has compared Chirag to 'Kalidasa' who chops the branch of the tree on which he is sitting. Last week, JDU leader KC Tyagi said that any party which is a part of the NDA in the state will have to accept Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, noting that top BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and its president JP Nadda, have announced that the alliance will fight the upcoming Bihar assembly polls under Kumar's stewardship.

Responding on the same, in a statement, LJP said that Tyagi has done them a 'favour' by making it clear that the two parties have never had any alliance. "We welcome this statement from the JDU that his party has never had an alliance with the LJP. JDU leader KC Tyagi has done us a favour," the LJP said in a statement. Moreover, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that he will stand firm with his son Chirag in every decision of his because he knows Chirag will work for a better future of Bihar.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar is all set for assembly polls with the Election Commission issuing guidelines for elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 243-member assembly seat, NDA currently has 131, and Mahagathbandhan has 101 seats (11 seats are vacant). The Election Commission has issued directives to conduct election amid COVID, however, the dates are yet to be announced.

However, a power tussle in the ruling alliance kicked off with Tejashwi Yadav's elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister and RJD's role as the single-largest party in the Bihar Assembly. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav. After BJP extended support to its former ally, Kumar again took oath as the CM. The BJP top brass has consistently maintained that the JD(U) president will be the alliance's CM face in the upcoming Assembly polls. But, LJP leaders have authorized party chief Chirag Paswan to take a call on the way forward for the election.

