JDU Head Ajay Alok Terms Attack On Nitish Kumar As 'cowardly Act To Show Disappointment'

The Janata Dal-United (JDC) leader Dr Ajay Alok has reacted to Bihar Chief Minister and JDU member Nitish Kumar being attacked by a man.

JDU

The Janata Dal-United (JDC) leader Dr Ajay Alok has reacted to Bihar Chief Minister and JDU member Nitish Kumar being attacked by a man. Nitish Kumar was attacked on Sunday by a young man in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district. Speaking about the shocking incident, Dr Ajay Alok termed it a "cowardly act" to show desperation and disappointment. 

He said, "Such cowardly acts show desperation and disappointment. When you have nothing, you become violent. The police are investigating the matter whether it was organised or sponsored. Let the investigation report come out."

Nitish Kumar attacked in Patna

In the visuals going viral, CM Nitish Kumar can be seen offering a floral tribute to a statue when a person rushing from behind punches him on the face. The person has been taken into custody for questioning. The accused is reportedly mentally deranged. The CM has been on a private visit to the city for two days. 

Additionally, in 2018, Bihar CM's convoy was pelted with stones during his tour of Nandan village in Dumraon block as part of his Vikas Samiksha Yatra. Even though CM Kumar remained unharmed, several security officials suffered injuries and some vehicles in the cavalcade were also damaged in the stone-pelting. Five FIRs were registered in connection with the incidents of 99 named persons and 500-700 unnamed ones. 

