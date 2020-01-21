The Debate
JDU Hits Back At Pawan Varma Snitching On Nitish Kumar In Public Letter To Bihar CM

Politics

JDU general secretary Pavan Varma's letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar questioning the party's alliance with BJP in Delhi has invited a sharp rebuke from the party

JDU spokesperson and national general secretary Pavan Varma's letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar questioning the party's alliance with the BJP in Delhi Assembly polls has invited a sharp rebuke from the party. Speaking to Republic TV, JDU leader Sanjay Singh denied that Nitish Kumar ever made any statement against the top leadership of the BJP. He also lashed out at Verma over his letter saying that Varma seeks a Rajya Sabha berth from the party. "Why he did not speak since 2017? Would everything be okay had Nitish Kumar made him a Rajya Sabha MP?"

JDU hits back at Pawan Varma on letter to Nitish Kumar, says 

