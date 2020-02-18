JDU Hits Back At 'non-political Personality' Prashant Kishor, Terms Him Insignificant

Soon after poll strategist and former Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor, launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party hit back at Kishor, saying "his views are not significant".

"Prashant Kishor is not a political personality. His views are not that significant," said senior JDU leader KC Tyagi.

Former JDU spokesperson Ajay Alok also hit out at Prashant Kishor for targeting the Bihar Chief Minister while calling him a "father figure".

"When a person is mentally ill, they make such statements. On one side he says that Nitish is like a father figure to me and on the other side he tries to find fault with his government that does not exist. He thinks he is Aurangzeb and Nitish Kumar is Shah Jahan who was imprisoned. He made his name using Nitish Kumar," said Ajay Alok, who has been vocally critical of Kishor in the past as well.

Prashant Kishor's attack on CM Nitish Kumar

Kishor on Tuesday attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying "the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and that of his killer, Nathuram Godse, cannot go hand-in-hand."

He said: "Nitish has maintained that we cannot leave Gandhi, JP, Lohia, but how are you standing with Godse supporters. For me Gandhiji and Godse cannot go hand-in-hand."

Prashant Kishor had also challenged the Bihar CM and his cabinet to hold a debate with him on the issue of Bihar's development.

"I urge Nitish Kumar or any of his ministers to debate with me in open forum on data points pertaining to Bihar's development," he said.

Prashant Kishor's expulsion

The JDU had expelled Kishor and Pavan Varma from the party for indulging in "anti-party activities".

Party's chief general secretary KC Tyagi had said in a statement that the two were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline. JDU had also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar chief minister.

Kishor had been nagging the BJP for quite some time, questioning JDU's decision to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament and insisting that the JDU contest a significantly higher number of seats than the saffron party in the assembly polls in Bihar later this year.

