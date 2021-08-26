JDU Leader Implores Centre To Ensure Afghanistan Soil Isn't Used For Terrorist Activities

Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, the Janata Dal (United) leader said on Thursday that before starting any diplomatic relations with Afghanistan’s new Taliban government, the Central government must ensure that Afghanistan is not used by any country for terrorist activities. The Central Government called for an all-party meet on Thursday morning to discuss the next steps regarding the situation in Afghanistan. Prasad hopes for a resolution from these meetings between the parties and PM Modi’s conversations with the leaders of other countries. He warned the central government that India's interests should be protected in Afghanistan as terror activities will hamper the investments and projects that are undertaken by Indians. India will find it hard to be productive in the country as the Taliban is heavily influenced by Pakistan and China.

He spoke to the media during an all-party meeting regarding the Afghanistan situation and said, "The current situation of Afghanistan is very challenging. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They want consensus inside the country because our 200 people are still stuck in Afghanistan and to date, 800 people have been airlifted. There are many Afghan nationals who want to come to India."

What is the purpose of the meeting?

The Central government had called for an all-party meet on Thursday morning, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country. According to news agency, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be talking to the leaders of all the political parties. The meeting was arranged as the government was pressurised by the opposition to issue a statement on the Afghanistan issue.

Incidentally, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said in an interview with ANI that the Taliban never had any problems with Indians undertaking projects within the Afghanistan territory and said that such projects are good for the people of Afghanistan. He further added that the Taliban only opposed the projects before the take over because of India's support to the Ghani government. On August 15, the Taliban captured the presidential palace in Kabul and then declared themselves as the highest authority in the country. India announced on August 17 that it will be issuing an emergency e-visa to those Afghan nationals who were willing to come to India after trying to flee the deadly situation in Afghanistan. Multiple states, most notable Uttarakhand have been coordinating with the central government to bring back the citizens of India.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/AP