JDU Leader KC Tyagi Condoles Ajit Singh's Demise: 'Major Political And Ideological Loss'

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Thursday. Interacting with Republic TV, Janta Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi condoled his death and said that he worked with Ajit Singh's father Chaudhary Charan Singh for a long time. Additionally, he also spoke about Ajit Singh's political career.

"Ajit Singh entered politics after Charan Singh's death and he got a chance to work with many Prime Ministers like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, VP Singh and P. V. Narasimha Rao," said KC Tyagi

Tyagi further said that Ajit Singh's death is a loss to the farmer community as he was one of the key farmer leaders in the political circles. Tyagi went on to add that Ajit Singh's demise feels like a personal loss to him. "I feel politically orphaned," said KC Tyagi. In addition, he also highlighted Ajit Singh's support for the farmers' agitation. Apart from this, Tyagi revealed that Ajit Singh's RLD and Nitish Kumar's JDU were in talks to join both parties to form one single party.

"Ajit Singh's death is a major political and ideological loss for us. On behalf of my party, I extend my condolences," said KC Tyagi.

KC Tyagi on Ajit Singh's entry into politics

Tyagi revealed that Ajit Singh, who was an IITian, had gone abroad to work in a major technology firm. However, following Charan Singh's death, Ajit Singh returned to India and joined politics keeping in mind the needs of people, said Tyagi. "He also worked with VP Singh to form the Janta Dal," said KC Tyagi. According to the JDU leader, Singh also maintained good relations with Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"He never compromised when it came to the farmers of this country. He also served as the agriculture minister and ensured that farmers get what they need." Tyagi added.

RLD Chief Ajit Singh passes away

RLD chief and former Union Minister Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurugram hospital on Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Singh was a prominent leader in Western Uttar Pradesh and was the son of ex-Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. A six-time parliamentarian, he served from the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. During the course of his career, he served in the cabinets headed by PV Narasimha Rao, VP Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.