JD(U) Leader Lauds Nitish For Uniting Opposition, Calls Lalu 'crazy' For Backing Rahul

In the wake of the recent Mumbai meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, signs of internal discord have emerged within the coalition of Opposition parties united against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Sunday, a leader from the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) made a statement casting doubt on the alliance's direction, particularly regarding the prospect of Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister. The leader also launched a scathing critique of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, suggesting that he may have lost his bearings.

"Nitish Kumar has brought together people from all over India, putting in significant effort. He convened a meeting of every regional party in Patna with the objective of challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi... But one must remember, nobody becomes Prime Minister simply because someone mentions their name. I'll say this much—Lalu Ji is a messiah of the poor and a senior leader, known for his humour... However, just because Lalu Prasad Yadav mentioned Rahul Ji's name, it doesn't mean he will become Prime Minister... It's worth noting that Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a kidney transplant, and he has gone crazy," remarked JD(U) leader Gopal Mandal.

During the recent Opposition parties' meeting in Mumbai, Lalu Prasad Yadav raised eyebrows by specifically mentioning Rahul Gandhi, further fueling speculation about the latter's candidacy. "We will fight this battle strongly and would like to assure Rahul Gandhi that we will be united, accommodative, there will be no problems or hurdles in seat sharing and even while bearing losses we will strengthen I.N.D.I.A and remove Modi from power and save the country," the RJD supremo said.

It's worth noting that prior to the Mumbai meeting, several Opposition party officials had voiced their desire for their respective party leaders to be declared as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 elections. JD(U) had put forward Nitish Kumar, who is credited with architecting the United Opposition; the Aam Aadmi Party had advocated for Arvind Kejriwal; the Shiv Sena (UBT) had thrown their support behind Uddhav Thackeray, and the Samajwadi Party had rallied behind Akhilesh Yadav.

While these parties have clarified that they are not officially vying for the Prime Minister's post, their supporters have openly called for their leaders to be declared as the Prime Ministerial face. It remains to be seen how these aspirations will be reconciled as the Opposition parties strive to unite against the ruling NDA in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.