Bihar IPRD minister and JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar on Thursday took a dig at Prashant Kishor for his attacks on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's secular credentials through a series of tweets. For the last three days, Kishor had questioned the secular credentials of Nitish Kumar and also questioned him on whether he believed in the Gandhian ideology. He said that Nitish Kumar should not have supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.