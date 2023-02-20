JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha to float new outfit after tussle with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Upendra Kushwaha, who is in open war with the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is expected to form a new political group in the state. An announcement is likely to be made at 2 pm in Patna today, February 20.

The decision to float his outfit comes after CM Nitish Kumar announced that his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav will lead Mahagathbandhan in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls. JDU leader Kushwaha had also convened a two-day long party-worker meeting on February 19 and 20.

During the meeting, he sought suggestions from JDU party workers for the political strategy to move forward in future. At that time only, the JDU workers revealed their intentions of forming a new outfit in Bihar, led by Upendra Kushwaha. A JDU worker said, "Kushwaha will form a new political party and an announcement is likely to be made today."

Several other participants of the meeting claimed that there was a unanimous opinion in the meeting regarding the setting up of a new outfit. Another JDU worker mentioned, "The new political party under his leadership will reach new heights in the state and fulfil the desire of the people."

"JDU has lost its own identity under Nitish Kumar, so we need to form a new party for the welfare of the state. Kushwaha has agreed to our demand," he added.

JDU leader to hold a press conference in Patna

The former Member of Parliament also took to Twitter and mentioned that he will hold a press conference in Patna today. He wrote, "Tomorrow, on February 20, at 2 pm, I will talk to press and media colleagues at Maurya Hotel in Patna."

मैं कल दिनांक 20 फरवरी को अपराह्न 2 बजे पटना के मौर्य होटल में प्रेस एवं मीडिया के साथियों से बात करुंगा। — Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraKushJDU) February 19, 2023

The decision to form a new party also comes after several wars of words between CM Nitish and Kushwaha. Earlier, CM Nitish gave a clear message to the party leaders by saying that whoever wants to quit the party can go wherever they want to go immediately.

In several public meetings, CM Nitish took a dig at Upendra Kushwaha and questioned his intentions. Noting down the series of events, it's almost clear that Upendra Kushwaha is set to make his own political outfit but whether he will join the hands of the BJP to contest the upcoming elections remains blurred.