JD(U) Leaders Gave Evidence Against Lalu Yadav: Bihar BJP Chief

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in alleged land-for-jobs scam case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Samrat Choudhary came down heavily on the Mahagathbandhan government, saying that the JD(U) leaders themselves gave evidence against Yadav.

“It is not the first time. JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and his supporters have a record of going against Lalu ji. It has been going on since 1997, the first time when CBI arrested Lalu Prasad. At that time also, his team was against him and in this case too JD(U) leaders gave the evidence against Lalu Prasad and others. Based on the evidence, CBI and ED initiated the action,” Choudhary said.

Detailing the names of the JD(U) leaders, Choudhary said, “The evidence documents in the Land-for-Job-scam were given by JD(U) leaders Sharad Yadav, Lalan Singh and Shivanand Tiwari.” Responding on the same, Bihar Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “There should be speedy trials for those who commit economic offences.”

Properties of Lalu Yadav attached in Land-for-Jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, July 31 attached properties of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in alleged Land-for-Jobs scam case.

According to sources, a total property of around Rs 6 crore has been attached by the ED. In the alleged Land-for-Jobs scam, the central agency in the month of March, 2023 raided multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ranchi, Patna, Bihar and others.

The case dates back to the time when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railways Minister during the UPA regime. According to the investigating agencies various people were provided jobs in the Indian Railways in Group-D category during the period 2004 to 2009 in lieu of land.

Athawale predicts Nitish’s entry to NDA

At a time when there’s a massive ruckus in Bihar's political arena, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale claimed that Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar who severed ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year, can rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at any time. While speaking to PTI, Athawale said that “Nitish Kumar had previously been a member of the NDA and had been appointed as the Chief Minister despite the BJP winning more seats in the previous Bihar Assembly Elections." Nitish Kumar can come back to us anytime, he added.

It is pertinent to note that Athawale’s prediction comes at a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was heading the Patna Opposition (I.N.D.I.A) meet and managed to bring together 32 leaders from 15 political parties, including 10 current and former Chief Ministers.

RJD reacts to allegations on Yadav

Responding to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaching assets in money laundering case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, family and others, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha stated, “It is a political attempt to create a narrative. We knew such things would happen to disrupt the I.N.D.I.A alliance.”