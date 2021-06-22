JDU Makes Big Claim, Says Will Join The Union Cabinet If There Is An Expansion

As there are several speculations circulating over a cabinet expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government, JDU national president RCP Singh on Monday said that the party will be a part of it.

RCP Singh was quoted by ANI saying, "I have said it earlier too. Whenever there will be an expansion of the union cabinet, JD(U) will also definitely be a part of it because JDU is an ally in the NDA. I have said this earlier too and there is no confusion in it."

"Our leader is Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But that does not mean we do what we like. All our political decisions are taken after discussions and consultations. Whatever decisions the JDU takes, the BJP has taken them in a positive manner," he added. "My name has been doing the rounds since 2017. Rumours go on but what ultimately our leader Nitish Kumar decides will be the final decision," said the JDU chief.

When asked as to what will be JDU's contribution if they are included in the Cabinet, Singh said, "When we will be both at the Centre and in the state, it creates a better understanding between parties, the running of the government becomes smoother and it also increases the faith of the people in the government."

Speculations over Cabinet Expansion

The JDU was not included in the Cabinet in 2019 when PM Modi began his second term over a disagreement between Nitish Kumar and the BJP on the number of ministries as the Chief Minister had insisted on two ministries, the BJP was willing to concede only one. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar', who is likely to visit Delhi on Tuesday is on focus over speculation that he may meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his party's inclusion in the Union Cabinet. However, JDU called it a private visit and denies any meeting with the Prime Minister.

As per reports, JDU MP Lalan Singh said that the Bihar Chief Minister is going to Delhi for his eye treatment. "As far as the Union Cabinet expansion is concerned, it the prerogative of the PM. It is not right to link it with the Chief Minister's Delhi visit," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)