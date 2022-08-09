JDU MLA Gopal Mandal Sees 'political Earthquake' In Bihar Amid Rumours Of Split With BJP

Ahead of a crucial meeting of his party's lawmakers that could decide the future of the alliance with the BJP, JDU legislator Gopal Mandal predicted a 'political earthquake' in Bihar. This assumes significance amid rumours that Nitish Kumar will snap ties with the saffron party and form a government with former Mahagatbandhan allies RJD and Congress. Speaking to the media on Monday, he hinted that a key decision might be taken by the JDU leadership after the meeting of MLAs and MPs at 11 am today. Incidentally, RJD MLAs are also scheduled to meet at around the same time.

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal remarked, "The party high command has instructed us to reach Patna by 8 pm tonight. I don't know what will happen in the meeting tomorrow. Certainly, there will be an earthquake. Until now, we are in an alliance (with BJP). But we don't know what decision will be taken after the meeting tomorrow. RJD has also asked all its MLAs to wait."

JDU-BJP rift

The bickering in the alliance started with the 2020 Bihar Assembly election in which NDA emerged victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. As BJP won more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election, it was perceived that JDU's clout in the alliance diminished.

In the past few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation. The latest flashpoint was JDU's allegations against its own leader RCP Singh who was a part of the Union Cabinet till July 6. Amid speculation about Singh's perceived closeness to BJP, JDU levelled corruption allegations against him and hinted that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan to orchestrate its downfall.

On Monday, Congress, RJD and the Left extended support to Nitish Kumar if he breaks ties with BJP. RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari told the media, Speaking to ANI, "If Nitish Kumar separates from BJP, it is obvious that the BJP will ask him for the floor test. What we will do in that situation? Will we allow the government to fall? It is our duty to support him after he separates from the BJP. It is our political compulsion and we don’t have any other option. If he stands separate from BJP, we will have to give him support".