Rally Spa? JDU MLA Naps While Workers Massage His Legs At CM Nitish Kumar's B'day Rally

As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday addressed the crowd at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, JDU MLA from Nawada was spotted getting his legs massaged by party workers. In a shocking show of arrogance prevalent in Nitish Kumar's party, MLA Kaushal Yadav was seen lying down on the ground, resting his head on the lap of a JDU worker, while two others massaged his legs, as per ANI visuals.

#WATCH Bihar: Janata Dal (United) MLA from Nawada, Kaushal Yadav gets his legs massaged by party workers at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. pic.twitter.com/5W2QUPtM3M — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asserts 'NDA united' ahead of Bihar polls amid attacks by RJD

Nitish Kumar's rally

On his birthday, Nitish Kumar launched a campaign for the assembly election scheduled in Oct-Nov. Addressing the crowd in his rally on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that the NDA, of which his JD(U) is a part, was "united' in Bihar. His remark comes as a clarification as speculations arose from his recent meetings with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing the 'karyakarta sammelan' of the party in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Kumar underscored that the state assembly has passed a unanimous resolution against the NRC and the NPR, therefore "patience" should be kept on the CAA and "controversies" must be avoided until the matter was before the court.

Speaking in the rally, he also said that the JD(U) workers should work together to "ensure NDA will win more than 200 seats in Bihar assembly polls". Kumar also slammed the opposition Congress-RJD alliance over the 1989 Bhagalpur riots and pointed out that it was only after his government came to power in 2005 that the guilty were brought to book and the victims got justice.

The "Karyakarta Sammelan" at Gandhi Maidan will be a show of strength by the JDU. "We are looking forward to receiving inspiration from the chief minister. His addresses are always special. But this time, it is more so as it falls on his birthday," JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, according to news agency PTI.

