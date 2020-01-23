JDU MLA Slams Nitish Kumar, Says He's 'power Hungry, Will Jump Ship Again, Wants To Be PM'

After Pawan Varma, now JDU MLA from Hayaghat Amarnath Gami has attacked Nitish Kumar and called him power-hungry. Gami had deserted the BJP in 2015 assembly polls to contest as a JDU candidate. Gami while speaking to reporters in Darbhanga said: "JDU is a party bereft of any ideology, but it's a party for power and chair. Political ideology has no meaning within JDU. For the past 15 years, Nitish Kumar is cleverly occupying the chair of Chief Minister without any mass base. For the Chief Minister's chair he is willing to sacrifice anything.

He added: "For him NRC, NPR and CAA are an insignificant issue, but his only goal is how to occupy CM chair. Nitish Kumar is nursing the ambition of becoming Prime Minister and he dreams about it. Like Maharashtra, first Nitish Kumar will contest Bihar elections along with BJP and after results, he will join hands with Mahagathbandgan and become Chief Minister. In next Lok sabha election, he will become PM candidate. Henceforth Pawan Varma should not become a roadblock and we should all support him become PM of the country."

JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh said: "The party has taken cognizance of Amarnath Gami's statement. Disciplinary action will be taken against him. When the BJP had denied him a ticket in 2015, Nitish Kumar gave him JDU ticket and made him MLA. He is a thankless person."

Nitish Kumar is facing a voice of revolt within his own party with Bihar assembly elections just 8 months away. After Pawan Varma's letter questioning the political ideology and character of Nitish Kumar, the JDU President has sent a message to the dissenters, that they are free to leave JDU, if they are not comfortable. The alliance between the BJP and JDU has strengthened with the announcement of Nitish Kumar's name as the CM face of the NDA for the 2020 Vidhan Sabha elections.

