JD(U) took a swipe at Congress after Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not feature in the star campaigners' list for the Bihar bypolls. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the ruling party's spokesperson Ajay Alok contended that even Congress had realised that the presence of the aforesaid leaders will be an ominous sign for the party. He added, "Now, the hope is that they will remain in the contest at least".

The Assembly segments of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur will go to the polls on October 30 whereas the counting of votes will take place on November 2. Atirek Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Mishra are contesting on a Congress ticket from Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur respectively. As far as the Kusheshwar Asthan constituency is concerned, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has named 20 star campaigners including former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, ex-MPs Shatrughan Sinha and Kirti Azad, Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani and Hardik Patel.

आख़िर बिहार के congressio ने पहचान कर ली की पनौती कौन ?? बधाई हो अध्यक्ष और प्रभारी को , राहुल और प्रियंका सहित सोनिया जी के रहते Congress का कुछ नहीं होगा ये अब congressio को यक़ीन हो गया , अब उम्मीद हैं की कम से कम लड़ाई में तो रहेंगे pic.twitter.com/SUTuS3FeL0 — Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) October 12, 2021

Congress-RJD faceoff in by-elections

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. While Nitish Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. RJD has been at odds with Kanhaiya Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan. Ultimately, Union Minister Giriraj Singh was re-elected from the constituency whereas Hassan and Kumar stood second and third respectively.

After RJD refused to let Congress contest from Kusheshwar Asthan, the latter fielded its candidates on both seats going to the polls. Speaking to the media on October 10, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das asserted that his party's candidates would defeat RJD's Ganesh Bharti and Arun Kumar Sah who are contesting from Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur. He also hinted that a split in the Mahagatbandhan is imminent.