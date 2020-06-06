Bihar: JDU Hits Back At Chirag Paswan For Taking A Dig At Nitish Kumar On Migrant Crisis

JDU Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh on Saturday indirectly hit back at LJP president Chirag Paswan and said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the most popular leader in Bihar and added that there is no alternative to him in any political party in the state. On May 13, Chirag Paswan said there is perceptible anger among migrant workers from Bihar who are stuck in far-off places and the Nitish Kumar government must bring them back at the earliest, lest it may lose their trust.

On June 5, Paswan had said that he would support the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming assembly elections due in November this year regardless of whether it goes with Nitish Kumar's leadership or changes its mind. Harivansh, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, also said that Nitish Kumar has done excellent work in the state and also helped migrants from Bihar stranded in different parts of the country amid the ongoing lockdown.

"Nitish Kumar is a visionary leader of the state and the most popular face of Bihar. There are no alternatives to Nitish Kumar in any political party in the state. After taking charge as Chief Minister of Bihar in the year 2005, he has turned Bihar around and established the rule of law in the state. He put the state among the fast-growing states in the country," Harivansh told ANI.

"He has taken initiative and ensured the running of special trains to bring stranded migrant workers back to their home from different parts of the country. He does not believe in credit taking politics, but some leader of the NDA can not understand it," he added.

Paswan had earlier accused the Bihar government of dragging its feet on the issue of migrants while states like the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh have started bringing its people back by bus-loads. He further said with the Centre running special trains, there was no scope for "excuses" in the name of adherence to the lockdown rules.

"I speak as a responsible ally (of the ruling NDA in Bihar)...I can see a lot of anger among migrant workers when I watch their ordeal in videos posted on social media. I fear that they might lose confidence in our government," Paswan told a news channel. The LJP chief, who took over the reigns of the party from his father and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan less than a year ago, had a couple of days ago alleged that the state government's response to the migrant crisis was "delayed" and "inadequate" and remarked that his party "supported" the ruling dispensation in Bihar but was "not its part".

