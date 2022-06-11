JDU MP Nudges NDA On Nitish Kumar's Presidential Candidature; 'he Has A Lot Of Experience'

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday raked up Nitish Kumar's possible Presidential candidature urging the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to pick the Bihar Chief Minister for the post. Speaking to ANI, JD(U) MP Alok K Suman asserted that Kumar would be a good pick given his 'far-sightedness' and 20-years experience in running a state.

"If NDA chooses CM Nitish Kumar for Presidential post, we would like it. He's far-sighted & has a lot of experience, has been running state for 20 years. He would take the country on the path of development. I think it will be good to bring him to this post," said JD(U) MP Alok K Suman.

It is important to mention that in the month of February, speculations began doing the rounds that the JDU chief will be considered for Presidential candidature by the Opposition. Responding to the media on the rumours, the incumbent Bihar CM had said, "I have no idea like that in my mind."

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had also weighed in on the possibility saying that Nitish Kumar's candidature could be considered if JDU, which is currently a member of the NDA coalition government, severs its ties with the BJP. This statement was given by Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, who is currently lodged in jail.

Eyebrows were raised once again when BJP started reaching out to its allies for discussions in the month of May. Along the same lines, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met the Bihar Chief Minister on May 7. Sources revealed that several issues were discussed including Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections during the meeting.

Meanwhile, in a bid to unite the Opposition ahead of the Presidential elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states seeking a joint meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on June 15. In her invite to eight Chief Ministers, and 14 Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav, amongst others, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo asserted that there was a need to come together with an initiative of "strong and effective opposition against the divisive forces."

The Presidential polls for electing the next President of India will be held on 18 July 2022, with results if a vote is held to be declared on July 21.