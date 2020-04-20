JDU MP Violates Lockdown; Travels From Delhi To His Constituency Purnea In Bihar

Ex-BJP MLA and current JDU MP from Purnea, Santosh Kushwaha violated the lockdown imposed by the Central Government since March 24. The MP traveled to his Parliamentary constituency in Bihar, from Delhi on April 13. On the following day, he met the District Magistrate and handed over sanitizers, Masks and PPE Kits for the people and doctors of Purnea.

While talking to media there, JDU MP Santosh Kushwaha admitted to having traveled to Bihar from Delhi.

The JDU MP said that, "I was trapped in Delhi, and I came back on April 13. I have ensured that the people and doctors in Purnea do not face any crisis of masks, sanitizer and PPE kits. Social distancing and lockdown is the only way out to curb this menace of COVID-19. I have met the DM as well."

Purnea DM defends JDU MP

When contacted the DM of Purnea, Rahul Kumar said, "The MP had informed him that he reached Purnea from Delhi after getting an authorized vehicle pass from Delhi Govt to travel. After reaching the District administration followed the protocol and got him self-checked and no COVID-19 symptoms could be established. The JDU MP was under quarantine in Delhi and he did not even step out. We have asked him to maintain social distance."

RJD MLA and spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that "leaders of both, JDU and BJP are habitual offenders, and no action will be taken against them for violating lockdown."

Meanwhile, the JDU MP is not reachable. But after his return from Delhi to Purnea, he can be seen with a group of people distributing masks, sanitizers, and PPE Kits, to the government officials, even though the District Administration claims that he has been put under quarantine for 14 days.

But for a public representative its difficult to stay away from their constituents in crisis, as in the hour of need the people of the constituency look up to their MPS and MLAs for help. Now it's to be seen what action the JDU takes against its MP for violating the lockdown.

