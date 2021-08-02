JD(U) MPs Meet HM Amit Shah, Demands Caste-based Census To Help Economically Disadvantaged

On Monday, August 2, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MPs, led by their newly elected president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, met Home Minister Amit Shah to demand a caste-based census. The party, an ally of the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance, had passed a resolution on the matter in its national executive meeting on July 31. It had also passed a resolution concerning population control.

Earlier, Ministry of Home Affairs had said that the Centre would not be including caste-wise data on population other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the national Census. In the Lok Sabha, the Ministry had responded that the decision has been taken as a matter of policy. While the national census was to be held in 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JD (U) welcomes Modi's decision

On July 31, a meeting of JD (U) party national office-bearers welcomed the Modi-government decision to provide 27% reservation to OBC and 10% to EWC in medical education.

JD (U) principal general secretary KC Tyagi had said, “JD (U) parliamentary party delegation has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over a memorandum demanding caste-based census in the country".

The party also passed a resolution to publish recommendations of Justice G Rohini Commission report so that the advantage of the reservation is extended as per the numbers. On July 30, the main opposition parties of Bihar led by the RJD had met chief minister Nitish Kumar and had demanded that the issue of caste census be raised before the PM.

Tyagi stated, “Caste-wise enumeration is necessary as it would only help in identifying the backwardness in economically and socially weaker groups among backward classes and extend them the benefits of welfare schemes. We will press hard for it".

Nitish Kumar backs caste-specific census

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has backed a caste-specific census saying that it would help benefits from various schemes reach those who needed it. Reminding that the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution in 2019 and February 2020 backing the same, he urged the Centre to reconsider its decision.

Nitish Kumar had said, "We have already kept our thoughts about the caste-specific census in the House in Feb 2019 & 2020. The caste-specific census must be done at least once. Through it, they can gain benefits from schemes. If we know the exact number, we can work towards their betterment".

(Image credit: PTI)