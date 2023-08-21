JDU Neta Lalan Singh Attacks PM Modi On Renaming Of Institutions, Says 'India Can See...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scared of I.N.D.I.A alliance, skewered Janata Dal-United (JDU) President Lalan Singh on Monday (August 21) while interacting with the media.

Lashing out at the former Gujarat Chief Minister, Singh said, “The country can see that PM Modi is scared. He is desperate and nervous after the formation of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.”

‘Narendra Modi Constitution’: JDU’s Lalan Singh jibe over ‘renaming’

The JD(U) party president further launched a blazing attack on PM Modi over the renaming of several institutions in the country. “If PM Modi returns to power in 2024, he will change the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar and replace it with the Narendra Modi Constitution.”

In response to Singh’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo stated, "These individuals spread nothing but confusion. They worry that Modi will come back with a majority in 2024. Dr. Ambedkar's Constitution is paramount, according to the BJP. JDU needs to cease playing such muddled politics.”

Notably, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) built in the memory of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is the latest in renaming under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The library premises situated at the Teen Murti Bhawan in New Delhi, which has served as the official residence of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, is now officially known as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society.

Furthermore, names of cities, railway stations and islands, among others, have been changed in recent years.

Lalan Singh on PM’s speech on no-confidence motion

Lalan Singh while interacting with the media, also spoke about PM Modi’s speech in the Parliament on the no-confidence motion.

“Whole country saw that when he was giving his speech on the confidence motion in the parliament, he spoke for one and a half hours on the I.N.D.I.A alliance. This shows his nervousness,” Singh said.

It is pertinent to note that the no-confidence vote, moved by the new Congress-led opposition alliance (I.N.D.I.A) was easily defeated on August 10, 2023.

In his 130-minute speech, Modi stated, "They (Opposition) love to defame India, they have no faith in the people of India, in the abilities of India."