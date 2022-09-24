JDU On Backfoot After Amit Shah's Attack? Party Asserts 'Nitish Kumar Not A PM Candidate'

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Nitish Kumar's purported national ambitions, JDU made it clear that the Bihar CM is not in the race to become PM in 2024. Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Friday, JDU national president Lalan Singh accused BJP of conspiring against Kumar by indirectly helping Chirag Paswan-led LJP in the 2020 Bihar Assembly election. He was referring to the fact that JDU won only 43 seats with LJP hurting its chances in 32 constituencies. On this occasion, he stressed that Kumar only desired to bring the opposition parties together.

JDU chief Lalan Singh remarked, "Nitish Kumar didn't betray you. You conspired against Nitish Kumar. You backstabbed Nitish Kumar in the 2020 Assembly election. You were okay till the 2019 election because you wanted to become the PM. We won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar. But in 2020, you realised that you don't need us. You hatched a conspiracy against Nitish Kumar. You sold BJP leaders to be candidates for a regional party. Every worker of the BJP was with that political party. Our party workers were busy helping BJP win. Because we believe in honesty. And your workers were busy defeating JDU."

"Nitish Kumar is not the PM candidate. He wants to be the facilitator in uniting the opposition parties. Only with opposition unity, the goal of a BJP-free India will be achieved," he added.

Amit Shah's frontal attack on Nitish Kumar

In his first visit to Bihar after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government a day earlier, Amit Shah tore into Nitish Kumar for betraying BJP. Addressing the 'Jan Bhavana Mahasabha' in the Purnea district, he cautioned people about the return of 'Jungle Raj'. Contending that Kumar switched sides solely to fulfill his ambition to become the next Prime Minister, Shah called upon the electorate to trust BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and help the party form the government in Bihar with a full majority.

Escalating his attack, he said, "(JDU) received half the seats. Even then, we showed large-heartedness by making you the CM as Modi Ji promised that we will fight under the leadership of Nitish Ji. But you sat in the lap of RJD and Congress to become PM close to the Lok Sabha polls. Do you think the people of Bihar don't know you? I want to remind you of 8 years ago. You did the same thing in 2014. You got only 2 seats in Lok Sabha. Let the 2024 Lok Sabha elections come, the people of Bihar will sweep away the Lalu-Nitish combine. A BJP government with a full majority will be formed in Bihar in 2025."