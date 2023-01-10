JDU Pitches Nitish Kumar For PM Post, Opposes Gandhi's Candidature; 'Parties Will Decide'

The Janata Dal United (JDU) has pitched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saying he has all the qualities for the position.

The party's national president Lalan Singh said that Nitish "has the vision and thought process to implement policy for people" and cited the policies like 'Har Ghar Bijli', 'Cycle Yojana' and 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' which according to him were later adopted by the central government.

He also opposed the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the PM's post, which was announced by Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath in late 2022. "Kamal Nath can declare Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister candidate but merely by declaring one doesn't become PM. To become PM we need numbers in Parliament," Lalan Singh said.

"We have said that first we should have the numbers for 'BJP mukt Bharat' and thereafter we will decide who will lead the country," he further said.

The 'BJP mukt Bharat' is being envisioned by a coalition of political factions including the Samajwadi Party, DMK, TRS, JDS and TMC to oust the saffron party from power. Stating that the JDU does not favour Rahul Gandhi's selection, Lalan Singh said, "We are in favour of the unity of opposition parties and that all of the said parties will organise a meeting to choose a worthy candidate."

The Bihar CM also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the PM's post saying that the parties will decide on a final name only when the Bharat Jodo Yatra is over.

BJP's reaction to PM race in the opposition

Kamal Nath says Rahul Gandhi will be Opposition PM face for 2024



1) Do Mamata di, Akhilesh ji, KCR, Nitish ji, Mayawati ji, Kejriwal agree?



No wonder they are keeping away from BJY



So it was a Satta Jodo Yatra ! Was only a relaunch & repackaging of Rahul Gandhi! pic.twitter.com/1oDzpsCBA1 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 31, 2022

After announcing Gandhi as the PM candidate by Kamal Nath, BJP questioned if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of Telangana KCR, Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal agree to it. BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also questioned why are they not joining Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra if all of the opposition leaders are on the same page.

However, Lalan Singh said that CM Banerjee has never shown interest in being the PM as of now. Taking a dig at the coalition, Poonawalla, on the other hand, underscored that 52 leaders left Congress in Uttar Pradesh even before Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state. He further said that Congress should focus on retaining its own members in Telangana, Goa, Rajasthan, and Karnataka before uniting the opposition.