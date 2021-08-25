JD(U) President Visits Jammu; Demands Restoration Of Statehood Ahead Of J&K Assembly Polls

Janata Dal (United) National President Lalan Singh on Tuesday demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Assembly elections in the Union Territory. This comes after Lalan Singh received a warm welcome from his party cadre led by J&K JD(U) president GM Shaheen at Jammu airport. It is important to note here that the JD(U) National President arrived in Jammu for a 4-day tour of J&K.

JD(U): 'Govt should restore statehood ahead of J&K Assembly polls'

Lalan Singh told his party leaders that the case related to abrogation of Article 370 (IN AUGUST 2019) is before the Supreme Court and until the matter is resolved by the judiciary, the government should restore statehood to J&K before holding state Assembly polls. He said his party had opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament when the bill was tabled but could not save it because we were short of the majority.

Singh, a Member of Parliament, reached Srinagar on August 21 and held a series of meetings with party workers, a JD(U) release said. He asked the party workers to make preparations for the Assembly elections and assured full support of the party leadership. Shaheen said his party is devoted to working for the development and betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress demands restoration of J&K statehood

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demanded the restoration of full statehood for the Union Territory. Addressing party workers in Srinagar, the Congress leader had also stated that the grand old party seeks free and fair elections. This was Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad had also demanded the restoration of statehood ahead of J&K Assembly polls. "It will be our request to the Central government that assurances given by Prime Minister and Home Minister to the all-party meeting should be implemented in short-term rather than long-term, or medium-term, as it will benefit the people,” Azad said. Commenting on the governor’s rule that followed the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress leader said, “Governor’s rule alone is not enough to make progress in Jammu and Kashmir. It is very important to have an assembly too. We have got feedback from the people as well," he added.

Image: ANI