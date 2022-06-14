JDU Removes Spokesperson Dr Ajay Alok From Party Over 'continuous Anti-party Activities’

In a sudden development, Janata Dal-United on Tuesday announced that the party has decided to remove state spokesperson Ajay Alok from the party. The party announced that it has relieved Alok of his duties and suspended his primary membership. The action has been taken over ‘continuous involvement in anti-party activities,' as announced by the party.

JDU has now ousted spokesperson Ajay Alok along with other big leaders including the party's state general secretary Anil Kumar and Vipin Yadav. Making the announcement, State President Umesh Kushwaha mentioned that all three leaders have been accused of indiscipline by the party. He said that the party does time-to-time assessments to remove such leaders that were violating the party rules.

Ajay Alok removed from JDU

“Hon'ble President of the State Shri Umesh Singh Kushwaha ji has relieved State General Secretary Shri Anil Kumar and State General Secretary Shri Vipin Kumar Yadav and State Spokesperson Dr Ajay Alok as a result of his continuous involvement in anti-party activities,” JDU said in a tweet. Speaking about the removal of Alok from the party, Kushwaha said that many leaders were being misled inside the party.

“For the last few days, some leaders were violating rules. Many leaders were misled. If the party's rules are violated, the party will take action. Ajay Alok, Anil Kumar and Bipin Jadhav are removed from the party after assessment,” he said while making the announcement. “Party leaders are elected to make party strong, not to break the party,” he further added.

'Thank you for relieving me': Ajay Alok tells JDU

Meanwhile, reacting to the ousting by the party, Ajay Alok released a video statement where he thanked the party for relieving him. He wished the party luck and thanked the leadership for the action. “This was delayed. Thank you for relieving me. I wish you all the best,” Alok said in a video statement.

In the order issued by JDU in this regard, the party mentioned that the office bearers of the party are expected to use their energy to support Nitish Kumar. It claimed that some workers were being misled and it also mentions that office-bearers were asked to refrain from parallel ‘anti-party’ actions. It is pertinent to note that the leaders relieved from the party are considered close to RCP Singh, a minister in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and former national president of the party.

