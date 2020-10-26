JD(U) Ridicules Paswan's Bollywood Stint; Says 'LJP Chief Dancing To Someone Else's Tune'

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha on Monday predicted that LJP chief Chirag Paswan would flop in politics just as his film had tanked at the box office. In 2011, Paswan made his debut in Bollywood with Miley Naa Miley Hum also featuring Kangana Ranaut. In the Bihar election campaign, the Jamui Lok Sabha MP has consistently attacked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and even promised to send him to jail.

Mocking Paswan further, the JD(U) national general secretary highlighted that the Manikarnika actor and Sushant Singh Rajput had made a mark in Bollywood. Moreover, he claimed that Paswan was dancing to someone else's tune. This comes amid speculation that BJP is extending tacit support to LJP in the Bihar polls.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha remarked, "Just like his film flopped, he will flop in politics too. Kangana Ranaut who worked with him has reached another level. Sushant Singh Rajput was another son of the soil who made a mark in the film industry with his hard work despite not having a film background. He is dancing to someone else's tunes. Who gave the money to make this film in which he acted?"

The way his film flopped, Chirag will also flop in politics. He starred with Kangana, now see where she has reached. Similarly, Sushant made his mark in Bollywood without any background. Chirag is a 'Jamura' dancing to someone else tunes: JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha on Chirag Paswan

LJP's conflicting stance

The Bihar Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7 with the counting of votes scheduled for November 10. An NDA ally since 2014, LJP decided to contest the polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Asserting that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

What set the rumour mills abuzz is his repeated assertion of LJP and BJP forming the next government in Bihar. Reiterating his affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LJP president said that he was the PM's Hanuman. Noting that Nitish Kumar was continuously trying to wedge a divide between him and the PM, Paswan opined on October 18 that he did not want the latter to face any moral dilemma.

Thereafter, he appealed to PM Modi to speak against him without any hesitation to follow the NDA coalition dharma. On the other hand, BJP has slammed Paswan's attempt to misguide the voters and affirmed faith in Nitish Kumar as the Bihar CM face. However, the party has not featured the CM on its posters.

