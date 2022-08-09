JDU-RJD Alliance 'not Positive Sign For Bihar', Says LJP's Pashupati Paras Post NDA Split

In a shocker on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation and anounced that his party, the JD(U), has decided to part ways from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance. Later, he was seen meeting RJD's Tejaswi Yadav and was soon elected leader of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in the state.

Reacting to the sudden development changing the political landscape of Bihar, NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Pashupati Paras predicted that the RJD-JD(U) government will be short-lived. Three Leftist parties - the CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(M-) - and the Congress make up the other members of the Mahgathbandhan, with RJD being the single largest party in Bihar Assembly with 79 seats. JD(U)'d former ally, BJP, is the second largest party, narrowly behind the RJD with 77 seats, but considerably ahead of the Nitish Kumar-led party's 45 members in the 243-member House.

Commenting further on today's development, Paras said that "the current government being formed with Congress, JDU, RJD, and CPI combine "is not a good sign for the development of Bihar."

RJD-JDU govt 'not a positive sign for Bihar': LJP

LJP's Pashupati Paras expressed his displeasure with the BJP-JD(U) breakup and said that the RJD-JDU experiment has happened in the past but didn't continue for long.

"Whatever happened in Bihar is not good. In the past, this experiment has been done. About 3-4 years back, an alliance between the RJD-JD(U) government was formed but it didn't last long," and added the coming together of Mahagatbandhan allies to form a government in Bihar is not a positive development for Bihar's progress.

"Now again when the Congress, RJD, JD(U), CPI have come together to form a government in Bihar. (This) is not a positive sign for the development of Bihar," the LJP leader said adding that his party will continue to remain with the NDA and work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after walking out from the NDA, submitted his resignation to the Bihar Governor on August 9. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he said, "Today, our MPs, MLAs & elected representatives met and it was everyone's decision to leave NDA. I accepted this decision and resigned from the post of CM that I was holding in the NDA government in Bihar."