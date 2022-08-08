JDU-RJD-Cong Deal In Final Stage; Nitish Kumar To Remain Bihar CM, Tejashwi Dy CM: Sources

Amid clear signs of divergence in the National Democratic Alliance partners in Bihar, a marathon of meetings is scheduled for the upcoming days. Besides the ruling JDU, Republic learnt that the RJD and Congress in Opposition have also called for a meeting of their MLAs.

In the meetings, sources say a discussion is likely to take place on JDU breaking ties with the BJP and joining hands with the Congress, RJD to form a government in Bihar. The meetings come as Nitish Kumar has dialled Sonia Gandhi and also held conversations with Tejashwi Yadav.

At the moment, RJD has 77 seats, Congress 19 seats, CPI (ML) and CPI 16 seats, adding to 115 for the grand alliance which is presently in the Opposition. The ruling NDA alliance has 127 seats, with 77 seats of the BJP, 45 of the JDU, 4 of the HAM(S) and 1 of the Lok Janshakti Party.

Sources say that the negotiations for JDU's merger with the grand alliance is in the final stage. If at all the deal happens, Nitish Kumar will continue to be the Chief Minister while Tejashwi Yadav will be made the Deputy Chief Minister, sources say.

The souring of JDU-BJP relationship

Of late, BJP has been asserting itself in Bihar. JDU has not been on the same page with the BJP on issues such as Ayodhya, Article 370, Uniform Civil Code, triple talaq, NRC and legislative measures for population control.

But a fresh jolt came when, CM Nitish Kumar sought a review on the Agnipath recruitment scheme and urged the Union Government to allay the fears of the protesters. With houses of many BJP leaders in the state vandalised, BJP state chief and MP Sanjay Jaiswal held the NDA government responsible for 'inadequate measures'.

Thereafter, Kumar failed to mark his presence in three such events in which the invite came directly from the high command - including former President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell dinner on July 22 and President Droupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony on July 25.