JD(U)-RJD Government Formed 'for The Benefit Of Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav

With Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) all set to form a new government in Bihar on Wednesday as part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Tejaswi Yadav, while speaking to Republic TV, said, "The decision to form a new government is taken for the benefit of Bihar."

Further speaking on the JDU and RJD coming together, Tejaswi Yadav told Republic TV, "Yesterday we made most things clear. We are committed towards providing employment to the youth of the state. The decision has been taken for the benefit of Bihar as well as India."

On Wednesday, August 10, Nitish Kumar took oath as the CM of Bihar for a record 8th time. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as the new Deputy CM of Bihar under the state's new Mahagathbandhan government.

Lalu Prasad Yadav thanks Nitish Kumar for returning to Mahagathbandhan

According to Republic's sources, Nitish Kumar spoke to his arch-rival Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday. Sources revealed that Lalu Prasad Yadav while talking to the Bihar CM thanked him for returning to the Mahagatbandhan alliance. In 2017, when Nitish Kumar Kumar walked out of the coalition that he made with the RJD and the Congress to form a new government with the BJP, the RJD patriarch reportedly hit out at him on numerous occasions, calling him a 'snake'. He had even said that Kumar’s aim was to cling on to power by 'hook or crook'.