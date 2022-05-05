JDU, RJD Slam Congress Over Weak Leadership After Chidambaram Faces Backlash In Kolkata

Just a day after senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram confronted a heavy backlash and protest at the Calcutta High Court where he was representing a company in a case challenging the West Bengal government, reactions have started coming in over the incident from other party leaders as well.

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) national president Rajiv Ranjan Prasad spoke to ANI and took a dig at the Congress party's leadership. He stated that such things will happen if the leadership is not capable enough as everything is dependent on strong leadership.

"There is not a strong footprint of Congress in West Bengal. If the lawyers of the Congress Legal Cell are showing black flags to P Chidambaram, then it is possible that he is disillusioned with Congress. Congress has to understand that if the leadership is not inspiring, then such chaos can be seen in every part of the country", he added.

On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari also reacted to the incident and called it an "internal matter" of the Congress Party. Stating that it is not a big thing, he said that if people are upset by a particular leader, such things automatically happen.

Congress lawyers protest against Chidambaram

The incident transpired on Wednesday when a group of lawyers claiming allegiance with the Congress started protesting against the former Union Minister and senior advocate P Chidambaram who was at the Calcutta High Court, representing the agro-processing firm, Keventers. He was opposite MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who filed a case against the sale of Metro Dairy at a lower price.

However, after he came out of the courtroom, the gathered lawyers started approaching him and raising slogans, calling him the 'Dalal of TMC' and also accused him of looting 'people's money.' Some lawyers also waved black flags and robes at the Congress leader showing their protest. Reportedly, the lawyers stated that it was not right on the part of Chidambaram to represent the company when West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury is fighting the case.

Speaking on the same, Chowdhury said that it was a natural reaction from the Congress supporters, reported PTI.



Image: ANI/Twitter/@RajivRanjanJDU