JD(U) Says 'will Not Join Union Council Of Ministers' After RCP Singh's Resignation

Hours after the resignation of the former Union Minister RCP Singh, Janata Dal (United) on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers as the party has been left with no representation after its former president's resignation.

Meanwhile, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan has alleged RCP Singh's resignation shows that a 'conspiracy' was being unleashed to destroy the party. "The exit of RCP Singh from the party was along expected lines since his body was here but his soul was elsewhere," the party president was quoted by PTI as saying.

"We stick to our stand of 2019 when, after the Lok Sabha polls, we had decided not to join the government at the Centre," PTI quoted JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh as saying.

However, the JD(U)'s president made it clear that "all is well" between his party and the BJP. He further dismissed the speculation of a rift between the two parties because of the recent developments, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not attending NITI Aayog's council meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. The party president clarified that Kumar was unable to attend the meeting because of the post-COVID debility.

RCP Singh resigns from JD(U)

Shortly after the JDU sent RCP Singh a notice over discrepancies in properties, the former Janata Dal (United) president on Saturday decided to resign from the party.

A former civil servant who worked as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's principal secretary, RCP Singh joined JDU after taking voluntary retirement from the IAS in 2010. RP Singh also served as the Union Minister and was the only JD (U) member who served in the Cabinet but had to give up his berth following a denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party.