JDU Sends Showcause Notice To Ex-Union Min RCP Singh Over Discrepancies In Properties

The infighting within JDU in Bihar came to the fore yet again as RCP Singh who resigned from the Union Cabinet on July 6 was slapped with a showcause notice. Singh was accused of amassing vast property from 2013 to 2019 and not declaring it in his 2016 Rajya Sabha election affidavit. As per sources, all these properties were purchased in the name of his wife and two daughters. In a showcause notice sent to Singh on Thursday, Bihar JDU president Umesh Kushwaha asked him to tender an explanation to the party.

The showcause notice read, "As per the available information, you and your family have amassed vast immovable property from 2013 to 2022. Many discrepancies have come to light. You have served as an officer and party worker with the party's leader Nitish Kumar for a long time. The honourable leader made you a Rajya Sabha MP twice, party general secretary (oraganisation), national president and a Minister at the Centre with full faith and trust. You are aware of the fact that the leader has zero tolerance for corruption. Despite being in public life for so many years, there is no allegation against him and he didn't amass wealth."

JD(U) issues notice to party leader RCP Singh over "discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013-2022 in his name and that of his family." The party has asked him to file his reply at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/bpbYinBQ99 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

RCP Singh-JDU ties under strain

A former civil servant who worked as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's principal secretary, RCP Singh joined JDU after taking voluntary retirement from the IAS in 2010. A member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010, he climbed the ranks of Nitish Kumar's party rapidly and became its national president in 2020. Meanwhile, he also became the lone JDU MP to be inducted into the Union Cabinet in July 2021.

Amid rumours of his strained ties with Kumar, the Union Steel Minister was ignored for a Rajya Sabha berth with JDU reposing faith in former MLA Khiru Mahto instead. In July, speculation about his joining BJP gained traction after he was welcomed by BJP leaders in Hyderabad when the National Executive meeting was underway. However, the saffron party dismissed this claim and contended that Singh must have arrived in Telangana's capital city to take part in a government programme.