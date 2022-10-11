JDU Slams BJP Over Amit Shah's Bihar Visit; 'Using JP Narayan Anniversary In Desperation'

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) took a dig at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party is “desperate” to come back to power after it was ousted from the state in August.

“BJP has nothing to do with the ideology of Jayaprakash Narayan and Shah’s visit to Bihar shows BJP’s fear of losing the ground in Bihar after the formation of a new government in the state,” a senior JD(U) leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further added that the BJP is seeking an opportunity through Jayaprakash Narayan Jayanti to find its feet in Bihar, but this time, BJP will face a massive setback in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for 2024.

JD(U)’s statements came in response to Shah’s visit to Bihar in order to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon JP Narayan. Interestingly, this is the second visit of the ex-chief of BJP to Bihar after the BJP-led NDA alliance lost its power in the state. The Union minister’s visit to the state gained a lot of attention from the ruling JD(U) as they believe that the BJP is trying to again gain its ground in the state after it was ditched by Nitish Kumar in August this year, as he later formed the government under the umbrella of ‘Mahagathbandhan alliance’.

BJP hits back

After JD(U) claimed that BJP is fearing its loss in the upcoming general elections, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha hit back at the Bihar government and said, “Corruption, crime and nepotism in Bihar are promoted by those people who claim to follow the principle and ideology of Jayaprakash Narayan.”

“The Chief Minister of Bihar, former Chief Minister and RJD President who calls himself the so-called disciple of Jayaprakash Narayan will now have to tell the people of Bihar whether the ideology and principles of Lok Nayak have been used for public welfare?” Sinha questioned.

Sinha further stated that Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar on Jayaprakash Narayan’s birth anniversary will motivate the people of the state to take a fresh pledge against the chaotic government of the JD(U)-led Mahagathbandhan government. “Once again the foundation of the same mass movement will be strengthened in the same way as Jayaprakash Narayan had started against Indira Gandhi’s Emergency and the people ousted her from power,” he added.

Shah’s second visit within a month

According to ANI, Shah after arrival will address a public gathering in Bihar on Tuesday, which will be the second such public event being organised in the state after the JD(U) snapped its ties with the BJP. The Home Minister is also likely to unveil the statue of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan in the Sitab Diara area located on the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary.

Earlier during the two-day visit between September 23 and 24, Shah spent two days in the Purnea and Kishanganj districts of the Seemanchal region, where he held a public meeting and interacted with the party workers. He also railed against the "betrayal" of the mandate of the 2020 Assembly polls by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.