JDU Supportive Of Non-Gandhi Congress President; Says 'will Welcome If Gehlot Takes Over'

Amid buzz over Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's candidature in the Congress presidential election, the Janata Dal-United had an indifferent approach towards a non-Gandhi being at the helm of party affairs. Speaking on the possibility of Gehlot replacing Sonia Gandhi as the Congress chief, senior JDU leader KC Tyagi said it is an internal matter of the party, and whoever is chosen as its president, will be welcomed by the JDU.

"It is an internal matter of Congress. Whoever will be chosen as the next party chief of Congress, we will welcome that decision," Tyagi said on Friday.

The election of the next Congress president owes significance to its allies as Opposition parties attempt to unite for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. JDU's Nitish Kumar has already announced the formation of a 'main' front against the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party, for which he met a number of party chiefs across the country. The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also expected to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi soon.

Congress presidential polls

After over two decades, the Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief. The race for the president's post heated up on Wednesday with CM Ashok Gehlot giving a clear indication that he could enter the poll fray and party MP Shashi Tharoor meeting the party's poll panel chief to enquire about the nomination formalities. Gehlot and Tharoor are being seen as the likely contenders.

The Congress' central election authority on Thursday issued a notification for the AICC president polls, setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving party chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to the notification, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

(With inputs from agency)