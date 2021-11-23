JD(U) To Celebrate 15 Years Of Nitish Kumar's Governance In Bihar, To Share 'report Card'

Janata Dal (United) will conduct celebrations at least 40 locations across the state including Patna to celebrate the 15 years of governance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, November 24. JD(U) party announced that the Chief Minister will present the government's "report card" in these 15 years during the celebrations. Earlier in November 2020, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time. He served as the Chief Minister of the state for a little over seven days in March 2000 and he was elected in 2005 when he served a full term.

Nitish Kumar was re-elected to power in November 2010 and served for a total of four years, after which he resigned. He took the oath again after being voted to power in 2015 as the Chief Minister. In 2015, he was voted to power in the 2015 Assembly election as part of the 'Mahagathbandhan'. However, after corruption allegations layered out against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in 2015, Nitish again resigned as the Chief Minister to again take the oath merely 12 hours later after joining hands with the BJP to form a government in the state.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the NDA won 125 seats and secured a majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly. The BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on. The LJP, which is part of the NDA at the Centre, could win only manage to win one seat in the assembly polls. The only seat won by the LJP was Matihani, where Raj Kumar Singh defeated sitting JD(U) MLA Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh by just a margin of 333 votes.

CM Nitish Kumar hits back at Tejashwi’s comments

Tejashwi Yadav said that people had won after PM Modi repealed the three farm laws, to which Nitish Kumar said, "opposition has every right to air its views”. The Bihar Chief Minister once again reiterated, “But the decision has been taken by the Centre. He (Modi) has said it clearly that he had brought the laws in the interest of the people but some people could not understand it, necessitating a withdrawal. This is his decision."

With ANI inputs