JDU Up In Arms Over Ally RJD Neta's Defence Of Pro-Pakistan Slogan; 'Remarks Unacceptable'

In another sign of a rift in the Mahagathbandhan, JDU came down heavily on senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari for defending the chanting of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. Tiwari made light of alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans reported to have been chanted at some places amid protests against the crackdown on the PFI. Speaking to the media on Monday, JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad contended that such slogans amount to challenging the integrity of the Indian state.

JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "Shivanand Ji is a senior politician and should avoid making such remarks. India has national unity, integrity and multi-coloured culture. So such statements are unacceptable. Raising the slogan of Pakistan is not mere protest. It is also a challenge to India's integrity. That's why strict action should be taken against such elements irrespective of the organization with which they are affiliated."

भारत में राष्ट्रीय एकता, अखंडता और बहुरंगीय संस्कृति है और उसमें ऐसे बयान कतई स्वीकार नहीं किए जा सकते हैं। पाकिस्तान का नारा लगाना यह महज विरोध नहीं है बल्कि यह भारतीय अखंडता को चुनौती भी है। ऐसे नारे लगाने वाले तत्वों के विरुद्ध कठोरतम कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/MeKxmGVTCf — Rajiv Ranjan Prasad (@RajivRanjanJDU) September 26, 2022

A day earlier, Shivanand Tiwari commented, "Pakistan Zindabad slogan is a sign of protest. This doesn't mean that they are Pakistanis or they want to go to Pakistan. This is a way to express that they are not supporting the government as their ministers are making controversial statements, this is why they are protesting".

RJD leader stokes row

Shivanand Tiwari caused friction in the alliance earlier too when he told an RJD gathering, "He (Nitish Kumar) said that we will open an ashram and provide political training inside it. I will remind Nitish Ji that make Tejashwi the Chief Minister in 2025 and then open an ashram. After that, I will also join you in the Ashram and train political workers there". Retorting to this, JDU national parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha suggested that Tiwari should open an Ashram while Kumar continues to serve the people of Bihar and the nation. Later, the RJD leader claimed that he made the 'Ashram' remark in jest.