After Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Lalan Singh's dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back on Saturday, September 24. Sushil Kumar Modi, shared a video on Twitter, in which he opined how the Mahagathbandhan was taken aback by HM Shah not raking up any communal issue during his address in Seemanchal and in frustration were making statements before the media.

"Lalan Singh forgets that not once did he dare to even contest the assembly polls. Amit Shah is a 5-time MLA-- once winning with over 1.5 lakh votes. In the last General Assembly, he won with over 5.5 lakhs votes," said Sushil Modi, adding, "You, on the other hand, have been an elected an MP thrice, that too because of BJP. When in 2014, you fought alone you lost by over 1 lakh votes."

The Member of Parliament further reminded the JDU President that his party had mere 43 MLAs while Amit Shah has served as the President of a party which has more than 1300 MLAs. "Who are you competing with?" he asked, warning him against making such 'obnoxious' statements.

ललन सिंह तीन बार भाजपा की कृपा से एमपी बने 2014 में अकेले लड़े तो एक लाख वोट से हार गए pic.twitter.com/VLQnng7fbV — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) September 24, 2022

Lalan Singh attacks Amit Shah, gets befitting reply

Earlier in the day, Lalan Singh on the microblogging site had written, "Respected Home Minister, I have been in politics since the time you were aged 10. My political career started with the struggle of the student movement of 1974. Don't know from which struggle your political life started?"

With the above-mentioned lines, Lalan Singh had embedded a video from the Seemanchal rally of Amit Shah. "Now, they have come up with a new politician- Lalan Singh. You were the one to talk about the fodder scam, and now, you have joined hands with the accused, " HM Shah can be heard saying in the video.